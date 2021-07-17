TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 889,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,830. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

