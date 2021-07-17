Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $24.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,144.72. 187,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,259.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.