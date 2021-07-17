Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $437,460.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $437,460.00.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.01. 157,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.