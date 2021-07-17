Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTRUF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

