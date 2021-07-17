Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

