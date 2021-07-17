Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 7,047 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 118.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 26,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 992,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 301,561 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.21. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

