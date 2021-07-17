Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $230.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

