Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $71,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

