Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 174.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

