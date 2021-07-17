Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 119 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 29.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.