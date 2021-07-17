Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $54,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

