Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 417,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

