Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.24% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 386,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

