Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,454 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

