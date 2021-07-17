Fred Alger Management LLC Takes $8.82 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

