Fred Alger Management LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $332.12 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $188.18 and a one year high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

