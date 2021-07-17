Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,126,000.

CAHCU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

