34,030 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

KIIIU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.