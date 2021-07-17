Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

