Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

QRVO opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.