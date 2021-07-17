Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $354,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.