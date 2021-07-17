Css LLC Il Invests $149,000 in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $5,045,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,037,000.

Get Queen's Gambit Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.