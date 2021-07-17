Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,660,000 after purchasing an additional 514,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.