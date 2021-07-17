Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.97. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

