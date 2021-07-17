Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 7,689 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2,135.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athene by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,150. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATH opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

