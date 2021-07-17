Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $441,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,768,506 shares of company stock worth $549,614,211 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

