Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1,952.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in MSA Safety by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.38. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

