Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Trimmed by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.