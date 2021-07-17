Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 31,535 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

KIM stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

