Elitium Hits Market Cap of $79.25 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $79.25 million and $470,564.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00008948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00792086 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

