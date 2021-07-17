Switcheo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $368,605.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $368,605.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00144689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.01 or 1.00099145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,557,603,476 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,841,054 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

