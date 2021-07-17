PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 34.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PTC were worth $324,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $140.20 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

