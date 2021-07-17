$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $148.44. 358,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $93.61 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

