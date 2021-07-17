Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) SVP Sells $469,550.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00.

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

