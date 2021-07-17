SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $520,780.50.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. 193,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.17. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

