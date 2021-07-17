Elliott Investment Management Sells 51,900 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ETWO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

