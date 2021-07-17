California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Sells $39,600.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

