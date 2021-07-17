Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney Sells 11,108 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,063. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 100.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

