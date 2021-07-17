Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney Sells 11,108 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,063. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 100.98 and a beta of 1.58.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.