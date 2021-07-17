Gates Capital Management Inc. Buys 583,958 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the quarter. IAA makes up about 4.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $127,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of IAA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 761,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,862. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

