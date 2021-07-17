Amar Murugan Sells 5,681 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $82,658.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

