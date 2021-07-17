Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $9,687,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

