Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Insider Sells $696,416.56 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 470,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,365. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $6,961,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

