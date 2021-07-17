Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III Sells 2,609 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $329.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.