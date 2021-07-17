Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,834,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

