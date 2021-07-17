10,000 Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000.

INKAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

