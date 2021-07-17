CNH Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $17,500,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $10,000,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $7,500,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $7,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

