CNH Partners LLC Invests $485,000 in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Global Synergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

