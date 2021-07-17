Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.