CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $185,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

