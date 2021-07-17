Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,525 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

GOOGL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,539.40. 1,021,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,407.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

